Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss vant you to vatch Dracula

Top picks

Dracula (Netflix, Saturday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): It’s 2020, and The Square’s Claes Bang is thirsty.

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ adaptation of Dracula—a BBC production, premiering in the U.S. as a Netflix Original Series—stars Bang as the titular bloodsucker, the head of a formidable cast that includes Dolly Wells, Joanna Scanlan, John Heffernan, Morfydd Clark, and Gatiss himself, among others. To say that the Moffat-Gatiss partnership is a mixed bag would be an understatement. There are moments of brilliance in both Sherlock and the Moffat-Gatiss corners of the Doctor Who universe; there are major stumbles in both as well. So who knows where this is headed—but there’s a near-guarantee it won’t be boring. Alasdair Wilkins’s recaps will arrive daily through Monday..

Joe Pera Talks With You (Adult Swim, Saturday, 12 a.m. and 12:15 a.m.): Joe Pera takes us—the collective us—along on two very different outings this week. In the first installment, “Joe Pera Takes You To The Grocery Store.” In the second, “Joe Pera Goes To Dave Wojcek’s Bachelor Party With You.” Those are dissimilar things, but we’ll be goddamned if we’re going to miss either.

Anne With An E (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): What we wouldn’t give for an episode called “Joe Pera Watches The Third And Final Season Of Netflix’s Amiable Canadian Drama Anne With An E With You.”