Photo : THEO WARGO/AFP ( Getty Images )

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ends its live audience hiatus after one year and 205 episodes. Colbert will host his late night political comedy show at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in front of a full audience on June 14.

“Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn’t see or hear,” the host said. “I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch.”

This time last year, The Late Show strictly stuck to a virtual format from Colbert’s home, eventually bringing on guests at production offices in South Carolina, and then back to its home base in New York City. Colbert ushered in his first COVID show from home straight from his bathtub, also picking up some bragging rights as the first late night host to return to the air after the pandemic started. It’s expected that other late night hosts will follow suit and transition to shows in front of audiences again.

Per the state of New York, all of the audience members will be fully vaccinated and show proof upon entry of the theatre, and masks will be optional. Staff and crew will be closely monitored for symptoms of illness and tested prior to returning to work.