Step back into The Circle’s social media frenzy

Lee Swift, a contestant on season two of The Circle Photo : Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, April 14. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

The Circle (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., season premiere): The reality series returns with a 13-episode second season, debuting with four episodes and a new cast who will enter the Circle to flirt, make friends, piss people off, and compete in challenges against each other. The unique social media platform offers these eight contestants the chance to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. Four new episodes will continue to drop every Wednesday until the grand finale on May 5.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Created by Bentley Kyle Evans, this comedy stars Jamie Foxx as Brian, the owner of a cosmetic company, as well several other characters. Brian is a single father to Sasha (Kyla-Drew). The sitcom is inspired by Foxx’s relationship with his daughter Corinne Foxx, both of whom serve as executive producers. It also stars David Alan Grier, Jonathan Kite, and Porscha Coleman. Look for Danette Chavez’s review on the site later today.

Why Did You Kill Me? (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This true-crime documentary explores the story behind the death of Crystal Theobald, who was killed by gang members in 2006. After Crystal’s murder, her mother Belinda Lane used social networking site Myspace to investigate the people she believed were responsible, resulting in reverberations for multiple families.

Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories, & More (Peacock, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): The three-part docuseries features competitive swimmer and decorated Olympian Michael Phelps as he looks back on his races, with some help from NBC Sports swimming commentators Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines. The premiere, titled “Greatness Begins,” goes back to Phelps’ first Olympics at age 15 in Sydney.