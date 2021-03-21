Law & Order: SVU (Virginia Sherwood/NBC), Law & Order: Organized Crime (Virginia Sherwood/NBC) Image : The A.V. Club

Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler is going to make his return to the Law & Order universe soon when his new spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime premieres as part of a crossover event with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (where Meloni’s Stabler harassed suspects for 12 years before quietly leaving in between seasons), but that might not be the last time the two shows get together. According to Deadline, SVU showrunner Warren Leight offered a possible tease recently in response to a question about future crossovers between OC and SVU, saying that some scenes that have already been filmed with Meloni were actually for a future SVU—though it’s unclear if that means Meloni will be visiting his SVU friends again or there will be more full-on, CW superhero-style crossovers between the two shows.

Law & Order crossovers have actually become a pretty common thing in the years since Meloni’s departure, with NBC’s Chicago Blank shows doing tie-ins with SVU multiple times each season now, but bringing together OC and SVU more often would mean getting more chances to see Meloni’s Stabler and Mariska Hargitay’s SVU star Olivia Benson hang out again after so many years apart. Granted, most of their hanging out will probably involve solving horrific crimes (now with more mobsters!), but that’s pretty much all they did together back in the day anyway. Whatever happens, the Organized Crime/SVU crossover night is coming on April 1.