Good news, fans of emotionally harrowing time-travel romance: Starz’s Outlander will be coming back for another season. The premium cable network announced the news with a press release this morning, noting that this will be the show’s seventh season and that it will be based on An Echo In The Bone, the seventh book in the Outlander series. There are only (currently) eight books in the series, though, so we may be approaching the proverbial endgame here.

As for season seven of Outlander, Starz’s President Of Original Programming, Christina Davis, noted that it will be produced through their “#TakeTheLead initiative” which “amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front of and behind the camera.” Showrunner Matthew D. Roberts adds that the writers will be getting back to work soon to break the story, adding that the season will be “epic” and “exhilarating.” The new season is presumably pretty far off, then, but Starz will continue to fill the Outlander-shaped hole in your heart with new episodes of the travel show sorta-spin-off Men In Kilts with Outlander’s Sam Heughan.