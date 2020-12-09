Season 13 cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Photo : VH1

Candy-coated and ready for the runway , the 13 queens of Rupaul’s Drag Race’s 13th season made their long-awaited debut on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. The show’s official social media account revealed each contestant with their own short video introduction before the more in-depth livestream event, Meet The Queens, which will begin at 1 PM EST and can be viewed here. This is the first season to be filmed mid-pandemic, which host RuPaul assures was barely an issue: “Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down.”

Advertisement

Each of the competing performers have a chance to win $100,000 and to follow in the footsteps of reigning season 12 queen, Jaida Essence Hall. The 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres on New Years Day, January 1 at 8 PM EST with RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked following right after at 9:30 PM EST. Check out this season’s crop of new contestants below.

Advertisement

Denali (Chicago, IL) | Instagram | Twitter

Denali Photo : VH1

Advertisement

“ All hail Chicago’s ice queen. With a career as a professional figure skater, much of Denali’s unique drag incorporates ice skating and acrobatic elements. Denali is used to competing, but now at the Olympics of Drag, she is ready to break the ice.”

Elliott with 2 Ts (Las Vegas, NV) | Instagram



Elliott With 2 Ts Photo : VH1

Advertisement

“A dancing queen known for her kicks and splits, this Las Vegas show girl is here to stand out from the crowd. With her 80s aesthetic and background as a professional dancer, Elliott is hoping to dance circles around her competition.”

Gottmik (Los Angeles, CA) | Instagram | Twitter

Gottmik Photo : VH1

Advertisement

“Hiiiiee gorg! This celebrity makeup artist is ready to win the competition one face at a time. As a trans man who is changing the shape of drag, Gottmik is ready to show an edgy persona d’arte.”

Joey Jay (Phoenix, AZ) | Twitter



Joey Jay Photo : VH1

Advertisement

“Don’t underestimate this dancing powerhouse. This celebrated Jewish princess with unmatched rhinestoning skills is ready to cluck and buck all the way to the top.”



Kahmora Hall (Chicago, IL) | Instagram | Twitter



Kahmora Hall Photo : VH1

Advertisement

“Chicago’s premiere Mackie Barbie doll is here to define what it means to be dripping in luxury. As the essence of glitz and glamour, Kahmora knows how to turn looks on the runway and serve in style.”



Kandy Muse (New York, NY) | Instagram | Twitter



Kandy Muse Photo : VH1

Advertisement

“This ‘bad and bougie’ Dominican doll from NYC is ready to take her competition by storm. After going viral on social media and winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year, Kandy is a pro at being in the limelight and brings the whole package to the table.”

LaLa Ri (Atlanta, GA) | Instagram | Twitter



LaLa Ri Photo : VH1

Advertisement

“LaLa Ri is here to slay. This Atlanta-born powerhouse entertainer is ready to bring her mixture of sexy, classy and sassy to the competition, along with her charming and fun personality.”



Olivia Lux (New York, NY) | Instagram | Twitter



Olivia Lux Photo : VH1

Advertisement

“Lux be a lady tonight. As the diva with a heart of gold, Olivia can melt a room with her dazzling smile. With her old Hollywood style and background in musical theater, this piano player is here to shine all the way to the top.”



Rosé (New York, NY) | Instagram | Twitter



Rosé

Photo : VH1

Advertisement

“At the intersection of Wit Avenue and Fashion Blvd., you’ll find New York royalty Rosé. As a member of the girl group Stephanie’s Child alongside Season 12’s Jan, Rosé is ready to sing and dance her way to the finish line.”

Symone (Los Angeles, CA) | Instagram | Twitter



Symone Photo : VH1

Advertisement

“The ebony enchantress has arrived! As the first queen hailing from Arkansas, this confident small-town country girl comes to RuPaul’s Drag Race ready to give fashion, face, personality and heart.”



Tamisha Iman (Atlanta, GA) | Instagram | Twitter



Tamisha Iman Photo : VH1

Advertisement

“Tamisha Iman is one of the most experienced in the art form of drag. As a mother figure who formed her own dynasty, Tamisha comes to the competition with impressive sewing skills, making all her own one-of-a-kind garments from scratch.”



Tina Burner (New York, NY) | Instagram | Twitter



Tina Burner Photo : VH1

Advertisement

“From being part of a boy band to the RuPaul’s Drag Race stage, Tina Burner is always ready to put on a show. This costume comedy queen and reigning National Miss Comedy Queen 2019 is a NY legend and is here to burn the house down.”



Utica Queen (Minneapolis, MN) | Instagram | Twitter



Utica Queen Photo : VH1

Advertisement

“Utica Queen is ready to wiggle her way straight to the crown. Identifying as the wacky, wavy inflatable arm tube queen, Utica is hoping to take the world by storm with her own form of goofy, pop-art drag.”

