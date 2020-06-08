Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What's On Tonight

Stargirl starts to rebuild the Justice Society Of America with high schoolers

Sulagna Misra
What's On Tonight
What's On Tonight
Photo: Jace Downs (The CW)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, June 8. All times are Eastern. 

Top Pick

Stargirl (DC Universe, 9:00 a.m.): After last week’s heartbreaking episode, which featured the death of a classmate, Stargirl’s somewhat wild and feckless plan is to rebuild the Justice Society Of America. In “Wildcat,” she starts by looking at her own high school—specifically, at Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal), a loner who’s only been previously seen when bullied by her classmates.

Regular coverage

Wild card

The Untamed (Netflix): Come to The Untamed for the dramatic story about two soulmates reunited via reincarnation after 16 years apart, but stay for the fascinating stories of magic and ghosts, and intriguing politics and feuds between clans. Also, the pining and the multiple murder mysteries these two soulmates solve together. And the laughs: Xiao Zhan, who plays Wei Wuxian, has no problem chewing the scenery, spitting it out, and hiding behind it in patently obvious ways. The graphics are fine, the wigs obvious, but the costumes and production are beautiful, creative, and arresting. All 50 episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

Sulagna Misra

Sulagna Misra has written for The Cut, The Hairpin, and The Toast, as well as other publications that don't start with "the." She writes about what she thinks about when she’s not paying attention. She’s on Twitter so she can not pay attention more effectively.

