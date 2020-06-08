Photo : Jace Downs ( The CW )

Stargirl (DC Universe, 9:00 a.m.): After last week’s heartbreaking episode, which featured the death of a classmate, Stargirl’s somewhat wild and feckless plan is to rebuild the Justice Society Of America. In “Wildcat,” she starts by looking at her own high school—specifically, at Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal), a loner who’s only been previously seen when bullied by her classmates.

The Untamed (Netflix): Come to The Untamed for the dramatic story about two soulmates reunited via reincarnation after 16 years apart, but stay for the fascinating stories of magic and ghosts, and intriguing politics and feuds between clans. Also, the pining and the multiple murder mysteries these two soulmates solve together. And the laughs: Xiao Zhan, who plays Wei Wuxian, has no problem chewing the scenery, spitting it out, and hiding behind it in patently obvious ways. The graphics are fine, the wigs obvious, but the costumes and production are beautiful, creative, and arresting. All 50 episodes are available to stream on Netflix.