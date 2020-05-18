Stargirl makes her debut, and Netflix picks a Big Flower Fight

Photo : The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, May 18. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top Picks

DC’s Stargirl (DC Universe, 9:00 a.m.): “The CW continues to expand its superhero universe, now adding DC’s Stargirl to the lineup. Although the Justice Society Of America-associated character has appeared in other CW like Smallville and DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, Brec Bassinger (who showed up briefly as Stargirl in “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five”) now plays the young titular hero in her own series. Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) discovers after her family’s move from California to Blue Valley, Nebraska, that her new stepfather Pat (Luke Wilson) is the unfortunately named Stripesy, former sidekick of Starman, a hero who died along with the rest of the JSA 10 years prior, defeated by the Injustice Society Of America... That tragic backstory is explained in the pilot’s well-crafted opener, introducing an array of heroes and villains as the JSA and ISA have their final showdown (with impressive special effects that already outshine some veteran CW superhero shows).” Read the rest of Gwen Ihnat’s pre-air review here. Caroline Siede will recap.

The Big Flower Fight (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Floral sculptors arrive from around the world to compete in making gigantic creations out of flowers. Festooned with floral puns and lots of natural beauty, this show looks like a rosier version of the The Great British Bake-Off. British comedians Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou host the series, and top florist Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht serves as head judge. The complete first season is available on Netflix today.



Wild Card: Catch-up edition



Columbo (IMDB TV): Whether you’re watching for the first time or revisiting one of the best detective shows ever, there’s no better time to catch up with Columbo. We know you may not be looking to try another new streaming service, but IMDB TV—which you can access through the IMDB app or Amazon’s Fire TV—has all 13 seasons available for your perusal. Just one more thing: You can watch the first episode on YouTube.