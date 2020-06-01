Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
What's On Tonight

Stargirl fights the “Icicle” (who might also be her dad)

Sulagna Misra
Illustration for article titled iStargirl/i fights the “Icicle” (who might also be her dad)
Photo: Jace Downs (The CW)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, June 1. All times are Eastern. 

Top Pick

Stargirl (DC Universe, 9:00 a.m.): Stargirl’s universe continues to grow, as do questions about who her real dad is. As Caroline Siede points out in her recap of “S.T.R.I.P.E.,” the episode (which is obviously the second half of what was originally a two-hour pilot) “ends with former team leader Jordan Mahkent a.k.a. Icicle (Neil Jackson) returning to Blue Valley and setting up shop in the Injustice Society’s secret underground lair. Not only is he the one who killed Starman, he also joins the list of generically handsome fortysomething blonde men who could potentially be Courtney’s dad. (Kudos to the casting department on finding so many similar looking dudes!) As Courtney and Pat set out to forge a new future by righting the wrongs of the past, it looks like the past is coming back to haunt them too.”

Regular coverage

Wild card

The Baker And The Beauty (ABC, 9:00 p.m.): This sweet rom-com series has the standard, adorable rom-com plot: A Cuban American baker (Victor Rasuk) working at his family’s bakery in Miami meets an international superstar (Nathalie Kelley) and falls in love. But will their romance beat the odds and the obstacles—i.e., their families, careers, and the secrets they keep from each other? Catch up with the rest of the first season on Hulu (that’s only seven episodes!) before the two-hour finale tonight.

Sulagna Misra

