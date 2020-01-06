Stare into the abyss of another Bachelor season

Photo : Craig Sjodin ( ABC )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, January 6. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m., 3-hour season premiere): Bachelor Nation hit an all-time low with last year’s toxic Bachelorette season, headlined by hall-of-fame terrible contestant Luke P. Look, we don’t expect rainbows and butterflies and true love from the Bachelor franchise. We’d just prefer to keep manipulative, gaslighting pieces of shit off the show.

Hopefully, we get our wish when former Bachelorette contestant Peter Weber and his 30 prospective paramours suit up for the 24th season premiere (!) of The Bachelor tonight.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Infinity Train (Cartoon Network, 7:30 p.m.): Cartoon Network’s incredibly ambitious animated anthology series returns for a second season, with this installment following Mirror Tulip, an escaped reflection of Tulip from the mirror world, and Jesse, a jock from Arizona.