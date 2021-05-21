Dave Filoni Photo : Marc Flores/Getty Images for Disney

Sorry to say, Star Wars fans, but all the handwringing you did online over the last year, saying that everything would be better if Dave Filoni were creative director, was for naught. Named an Executive Creative Officer last summer, Dave Filoni, who many fans believe is the true steward of George Lucas’ vision, is finally getting the congratulations he deserves on the job he got a year ago. It’s not the fans’ fault, though. Lucasfilm simply forgot to put his picture on the website. It happens.



Filoni is a big deal in a galaxy far, far away. Hand-selected by George Lucas in 2005 to establish Lucasfilm’s animation studio, Filoni went on to produce several beloved animated series, including the Emmy-winning The Clone Wars and the Emmy-nominated Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Resistance. More recently, he worked as an executive producer, writer, and director on The Mandalorian, which brought characters from his animation world to live-action adventures. This was particularly the fan-favorite Ashoka, who appeared on The Mandalorian last year and will be the focus of an upcoming Disney+ show starring Rosario Dawson. Filoni is also working on the much-anticipated Book Of Boba Fett along with Robert Rodriguez and Jon Favreau.



Thanks to the one-two punch of fans on Reddit and Twitter checking the Lucasfilm leadership webpage, which was recently updated to include Filoni, the news went viral. Unfortunately, some fans spent a lot of time over the last year complaining about Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy not making Filoni a creative director and unknowingly complaining about Dave Filoni, which is pretty funny but only in a “television is a collaborative process and you never know where the decisions you don’t like are coming from” kind of way. But we should get some clarification on who came up with the idea to deep-fake a very important Jedi into the Mandalorian because that was unacceptable.

