Sonequa Martin-Green, very good kitty Photo : Michael Gibson/CBS All Access

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, December 24. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top pick

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.): Our own Zack Handlen has expressed some frustration about Discovery’s Mirror Universe storylines, but that’s all behind us (for now, at least). The show’s farewell to Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) done, it’s now time to turn our attention elsewhere, namely: KITTYYYYYYYYYYY!!!!!

What role Grudge The Cat will play in today’s episode remains to be seen, but just look at that episode still up there! Who’s a good kitty? You are! Yes, you! And will you be mentioned in Zack’s recap, which will run on the site this morning? Oh we think you probably will, you magnificent furry buddy with your perfect little whiskies!

Advertisement

Regular coverage

The Stand (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

We’ve reached the point in this long, long year when most of the broadcast options are either a) Christmasy or b) repeats. So for the rest of 2020, we’ll be highlighting some of those festive things, but also some great shows or episodes from the year you might have missed.

Advertisement

Victorian Farm Christmas (Acorn TV, 3:01 a.m.): Victorian Farm was a big hit in the U.K. when it first arrived more than a decade ago, and this shorter Christmas-themed series is the result of that popularity. Historian Ruth Goodman and archaeologists Alex Langlands and Peter Ginn return to the Shropshire estate of the original to “tackle an array of new farming tasks; to explore life in the wider working countryside; and discover in depth how the Victorians created the celebration of Christmas as we know it today—from greeting cards and Christmas carols to the rich array of festive food they put on the table.”

A movie you’ve seen before (various): It’s a big night for movies-on-TV, and no, this is not a Small Axe-related thinkpiece in disguise. Tonight, NBC has It’s A Wonderful Life (NBC, 8 p.m.) and ABC has The Greatest Showman (ABC, 8 p.m.) but we suggest picking any movie in which a Christmas tree is featured and starting an argument with your family over Zoom about whether or not it counts as a Christmas movie. And speaking of Hugh Jackman:

Bad Education (HBO): “Hugh Jackman stars as Frank Tassone, a man who, in real life, embezzled millions of dollars from the Roslyn School District, a school district he’d help make one of the most competitive in the state of New York. Frank’s fall from grace is a steep one, and Jackman gives his all to the backsliding, internally gnashing his teeth at the entitled Long Islanders who expect him to lead even their most mediocre children to the Ivies. He’s just as incandescent when encouraging the source of his downfall, plucky teen reporter Rachel Bhargava (Geraldine Viswanathan), or contemplating a new life with Kyle Contreras (Rafael Casal). The wickedly funny Bad Education is a searing indictment of one man’s greed and hubris, as well as the encroachment of private interests on public institutions, and yet another surprisingly relevant entry on our list.” Read the rest of Danette Chavez’s thoughts in our list of the year’s best television.