Stanley Tucci goes to Italy, and Netflix banks on more Indian weddings

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, February 14. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy (CNN, 9 p.m., season premiere): Stanley Tucci. The Amalfi Coast. Italian food. There might not be a better way to spend Sunday night than following Stanley Tucci as he traverses around various regions of Italy in this CNN original series. In the first episode, the actor travels to Naples and the Amalfi Coast in search of all the ingredients that go into making traditional, delicious pizzas and pastas. With any luck, he’ll also get to make a Negroni.

The Big Day (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): After the glorious viral success of Indian Matchmaking, Netflix brings us another dose of big, fat Indian weddings with this new reality show. The Big Day takes a look at India’s multibillion-dollar wedding industry through the lens of six engaged couples. Expect all your standard stereotypes: luxurious locations, beautiful and lavish clothes, and a lot of drama.

Regular coverage

American Gods (Starz, 8 p.m.)

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Your Honor, season-one finale (Showtime, 10 p.m.): It’s the end of the road for this Bryan Cranston-led limited series. Dennis Perkins will render his verdict/recap.

Wild cards

Men In Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam And Graham: Food And Drink (Starz, 9 p.m., series premiere): Outlander fans can rejoice as the real-life versions of Jamie Fraser and Dougal Mackenzie reunite for another Starz series. Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish take viewers to iconic locales in Scotland, including Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, that molded the country as we know it today.

The Luminaries (Starz, 9:30 p.m., series premiere): “The world of The Luminaries is rich with possibilities. Set in the mid-1800s during New Zealand’s gold rush, the series ventures into historical drama, romance, murder mystery, and mystical science fiction. The challenge lies in fusing these genres into a cohesive story, and The Luminaries, despite some strong performances and absolutely stunning cinematography, doesn’t quite pull it off.” Read the rest of the review of this drama, based on Eleanor Catton’s novel, here. The show stars Eve Hewson, Eva Green, and Himesh Patel.