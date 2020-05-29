Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Stanley Tucci and Daveed Diggs on quarantine cocktails and Central Park

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Central Park
Central ParkStanley TucciDaveed DiggsHamiltonCocktailsApple TV+Loren BouchardJosh Gad
Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard has always cast a bit against type. Take, for instance, Dan Mintz, the very male actor who plays Burgers’ lovable Belcher daughter, Tina. When it came time to cast his latest series, the Apple TV+ animated musical Central Park, the latter met with co-creator Josh Gad, put together a list of the actors they liked, and they just started casting. And that’s how Stanley Tucci ended up cast as a diminutive elderly woman named Bitsy.

The A.V. Club sat down with Tucci and Daveed Diggs—who plays Bitsy’s maid, Helen—to talk about finding their feminine sides and Tucci’s very Instagrammable cocktailing skills.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

