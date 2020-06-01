As Space Force’s requisite troubled teen, Diana Silvers is often found behind the counter at the military base’s punnily-named Meal Armstrong snack shack. As such, she had ample access to everything the stand had to offer, from ketchup bottles to, as it turns out, the very açaí yogurt and Cap’n Crunch her character turns out to love, thanks to a tip from Tawny Newsom’s Angela Ali. The A.V. Club asked Silvers about sampling that combo, as well as whether she’s ready to face the wrath of the actual, honest to God Space Force.