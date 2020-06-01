Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Space Force's Diana Silvers on the joy of mixing açaí yogurt and Cap'n Crunch

As Space Force’s requisite troubled teen, Diana Silvers is often found behind the counter at the military base’s punnily-named Meal Armstrong snack shack. As such, she had ample access to everything the stand had to offer, from ketchup bottles to, as it turns out, the very açaí yogurt and Cap’n Crunch her character turns out to love, thanks to a tip from Tawny Newsom’s Angela Ali. The A.V. Club asked Silvers about sampling that combo, as well as whether she’s ready to face the wrath of the actual, honest to God Space Force.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

