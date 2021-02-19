South Park is Q-ing up for its next hour-long "Vaccination Special"

Image : Comedy Central

It’s been 5 months since our last dose of South Park arrived, which presumably means we’re long over due for that second jab. Hence Comedy Central announcing today that the second of its pandemic-adjacent hour-long South Park specials will be arriving on March 10, skewering our usual host of deep and dumb existential and political anxieties. W hich means that, yep: South Park’s doing a QAnon thing now.

At least, that’s the takeaway from the very brief teaser released for the special today, which re-dubs the show “South ParQ”, and is carrying the moniker “The Vaccination Special.” Now, given that the people of this paritcular quiet mountain town are already so prone to mass hysteria, random violence, and general shit-losingness that they tend to rise up and kill each other pretty much every other episode, we can’t wait—in a queasy sort of way—to see how Trey Parker and Matt Stone process the January 6 Capitol riots, our general vaccination fears, and the general pervading tide of short-sighted stupidity that’s still going strong in America despite its strongest presidential proponent having finally been banned from social media/The White House. If the episode’s plot summary— “A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated”—holds true, though, we can’t wait to bust a gut at all this knee-slapping armed revolt goodness.

The South ParQ (sigh) Vaccination Special is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 10, at 8 p.m. Last year’s Pandemic Special will re-run immediately before it.