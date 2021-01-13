Photo : Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, January 13. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete docuseries): Some people soothe an anxious mind by listening to Mahershala Ali read stories. Some watch The Office on an endless loop. Some take to the internet to bitch about how they have to pay for Peacock now, then continue to watch The Office on an endless loop. And some—perhaps you’re among them, reader—turn to true crime. If such is your coping mechanism of choice, then behold!

Netflix’s latest true-crime docuseries centers on the pursuit of Richard Ramirez, the serial murderer and rapist who terrorized Los Angeles in the summer of 1985. It’s not light viewing, but to each their own. Look for Katie Rife’s review today.

Regular coverage

Vikings (Amazon): Binge coverage continues

Wild cards

Everyone Is Doing Great (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., U.S. premiere, complete first season): This comedy series from One Tree Hill alums James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti follows two actors whose hit series, vampire drama Eternals, has been off the air for five years. As TV editor Danette Chavez put it, this seems like some nice, light “Jensen Ackles-Jared Padalecki fanfic.”

Call Your Mother (ABC, 9:30 p.m., series premiere): Kyra Sedgwick does the sitcom-mom thing in New Adventures Of Old Christine creator Kari Lizer’s latest, in which an empty-nester (Sedgwick) decides it’s time to nurture her adult human children.