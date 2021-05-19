Cast members of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, in classic 2006 fashion and poses. Image : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

For those who turned to the Nickelodeon sitcom Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide to maneuver the woes of middle school and now find yourself struggling in your 20s, we have bad news. As it turns out, Ned’s Declassified will not join the host of other Nickelodeon series headed for reboot. Devon Werkheiser, who played the titled character way back in 2004, recently shared on Tik Tok the story of the failed reboot pitch—crushing spirits—including his own, along the way.

Advertisement

The original series followed middle schooler Ned Bigby, played by Werkheiser, and his two friends Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook and Jennifer “Moze” Mosely as they navigated the trials and tribulations of James K. Polk Middle School over 54 episodes, like a more lighthearted Degrassi. Bigby, while definitely not the most popular kid in school, possessed enough wit and charm to advise young audiences on how to survive things such as bullies, school dances, and crushes. Werkheiser, now 30, shared on Tik Tok that he had in fact been working on a revival series for two years now, with the original creators (Scott and Michelle Fellows) and supporting actors on board. The reboot would bring the same principles of the original to help 20-somethings through things like “taxes, online dating, self care, roommates, and budgeting.” Lacking the rights to the series, Werkheiser pitched the concept to Nickelodeon and Awesomeness TV, who passed on it and prohibited them from selling it to someone else. So, the Ned’s Declassified reboot has reached a dead end for now. Werkheiser expressed his sadness and thanked fans of the original show for their support.



On the plus side, if you ever do need help with your taxes, Google is always there for you, even if they can’t explain it through the power of narrative and animated journal entries.

