Sorry Ellen, Kelly Clarkson's taking your time slot on NBC

We feel the same way Kelly. Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Welp, Guy Fieri did not end up snagging Ellen’s daytime television slot. As Ellen’s longtime show wraps up in its final season in 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will take over the current NBC show slot in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Currently, The Kelly Clarkson Show airs at 2 p.m., and will move up to the primetime 3 p.m. spot. Only in its second season, and recently renewed for two more, the Emmy winning syndicated series’ success is not lost on anyone.

Advertisement

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” says NBCUniversal Local President Valari Staab.

There’s no further information yet on if the show will move slots with other partners, but NBCUniversal says The Kelly Clarkson Show will move into “leading time periods” on its over 200 affiliate stations by 2022.

The inaugural American Idol winner and Grammy winner received her first Daytime Emmy last year for Best Entertainment Talk Show Host. The show also won for Outstanding Lighting Direction, and Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design. This year, The Kelly Clarkson Show swept nominations for the Daytime Emmys, garnering six for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, Outstanding Original Song, Outstanding Lighting Direction, Outstanding Live And Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing, and Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design.

Cheers to many more years of Kellyoke and total Kelly Clarkson domination, she deserves it.