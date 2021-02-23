Soleil Moon Frye on child stardom and living with Punky Brewster

Like the old adage goes, “everything old is new again.” That’s especially true in the case of Punky Brewster, which is making its retooled return to television with a new series on Peacock. Originally airing its four seasons in the mid-’80s and sparking an animated series around the same time, Punky Brewster was a star-making vehicle for Soleil Moon Frye, who captured hearts with her freckled face, granola name, and different colored shoes. She’s back as the title character for Punky redux, but 30-odd years older, and with a whole brood of kids all her own. She’s joined by original Punky best friend Cherie Johnson and on-screen love interest Freddie Prinze Jr.

The A.V. Club paid a virtual visit to the set of Punky Brewster and, via cardboard cutout, sat down with Frye and Johnson to talk about the original show’s legacy, the perks and pitfalls of child stardom, and how Punky brought awareness to the very real threat of abandoned refrigerators.

Punky Brewster comes to Peacock on February 25.