Photo: John Fleenor (ABC)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, August 27. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Bachelor In Paradise (ABC, 8 p.m.): Last season on Bachelor In Paradise, a bunch of stuff happened that most of us won’t remember because there have been approximately 15 seasons of Bachelor and Bachelor-related shows on since then. (Okay, two seasons, but the Luke P. storyline on The Bachelorette was just interminable.) One of the things that happened, however, was that these two crazy kids got engaged after dating on TV for a whole five minutes or whatever:

Well, it’s been a year, and Krystal and Chris are still making it work. They even have a joint YouTube channel, so you know it’s serious. And tonight, noted television personality and (apparently) ordained minister Chris Harrison will marry them, on television. We assume some of the current residents of the Paradise palapas will get drunk at the reception and make questionable decisions, but really, we just want to know if Harrison, like Benedict Cumberbatch, Lady Gaga, and this writer before him, got ordained through the Universal Life Church.

The show may or may not be your thing, but surely we can all agree that this title sequence is a symphony of awkwardness:

Wild card

Bring The Funny (NBC, 10:01 p.m.e): In a very different corner of reality TV land, ambitious comedians are doing things with duct tape.

It is really going to hurt when he peels all that tape off his poor little face.