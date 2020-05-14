The showrunner of TNT’s Snowpiercer, Graeme Manson, is pretty comfortable writing within confined spaces—after all, his first feature writing credit is for Vincenzo Natali’s murder-box nightmare, Cube. Manson’s also no stranger to ambitious sci-fi television, having wrapped five seasons of fan favorite Orphan Black before jumping aboard the already-moving Snowpiercer. After an initially bumpy ride (and a momentary rail switch to TBS before coming back to TNT), the showrunner was determined to get the series on course, full steam ahead. This past January, we sat down with Manson at the Television Critic’s Association winter press tour to preview Snowpiercer’s first season. He told why he thinks Bong Joon Ho’s Snowpiercer is the “weirdest, greatest action movie he’s ever seen,” how he was further inspired by revisiting the Le Transperceneige graphic novels, and teased his plan for the series that could go three, maybe even five seasons.