Top pick

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9 p.m.): This TV adaptation/spinoff of Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 post-apocalyptic film keeps barreling forward on its tracks, like a locomotive with no breaks (or like one that can never stop moving because the world has frozen over and there’s no way to survive outside). This week, it’s revolution time for Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) and company.

Look for Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya’s recap this evening, then prepare yourself for next week’s back-to-back episodes, the latter of which is the end of the line for Snowpiercer’s first season.

Can you binge it? If you’ve got access to TNT through your cable subscription, then you certainly can. The movie’s out there, too.

Regular coverage

Perry Mason (HBO, 9 p.m.)



Wild card

Desus & Mero (Showtime, 11 p.m., new night and time): John Oliver and Hasan Minhaj are both off the air at the moment (and there’s no word yet on a second season of Patriot Act—come on, Netflix, be smart). Luckily, tonight, Desus and Mero of Desus & Mero return to do more Desus & Mero, and there’s even better news: The show airs on both Sundays and Thursdays now.

Now no one can say we never bring you any good news.