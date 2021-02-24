Snowfall is back, and Netflix welcomes teen drama Ginny & Georgia

Damson Idris, Angela Lewis, and Amin Joseph in Snowfall Photo : Prashant Gupta/FX

Snowfall (FX, 10 p.m., season four premiere): “There’s a lot of great, tight, entertaining plotting in these first few episodes. Gustavo and Teddy’s relationship is actually complex and interesting this season as they attempt to navigate a new foe in the drug trade and a new dynamic with each other. A reporter out of Los Angeles is digging into Franklin’s life and the murder of Officer Wright, getting closer and closer to finding the truth. Then there’s the many threads of the drug war, with Franklin trying to climb to the highest rungs of the ladder, Leon (Isaiah John) trying to set out on his own, and Cissy (Michael Hyatt) and Alton (Kevin Carroll) caught in the middle, all while the main players start to really see the damage crack cocaine is doing in their community. All of this means Snowfall is still a sharp, engaging show, but thematically, it’s lost some punch.” Read the rest of Kyle Fowle’s pre-air review here.

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Age Of Samurai: Battle For Japan (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This historical documentary series will explore the warring kingdoms of feudal Japan when several powerful warlords fought to become the absolute ruler. These stories will be brought to life through stylized drama, dynamic reenactments, and expert commentaries that will pay homage to the noir of graphic novels and Japanese art.

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Netflix’s newest young adult drama is being touted as a copy of Gilmore Girls, including in Gwen Ihnat’s pre-air review of the drama, in which she writes that “there’s a decent YA show in here somewhere, but along with its abundance of plot, Ginny & Georgia needs to step away from the plethora of Gilmore Girls references to get there.” Read the full Ginny & Georgia review.

For Life (ABC, 10 p.m., season finale): In the season finale of this legal drama, Aaron—a convicted prisoner-turned-litigator—and his legal team face their toughest trial yet as they prosecute the police officer responsible for the killing of an innocent, unarmed Black man.