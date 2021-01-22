SNL to return with first-time hosts John Krasinki, Regina King, and Dan Levy

L to R: John Krasinki (Jason Mendez/Getty Images), Regina Thee King (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images), and Dan Levy (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Saturday Night Live returns at the end of January and from the look of its roster of upcoming hosts and musical guests, it’s coming back swinging.

Per Variety, the sketch comedy mainstay will return on January 30 with host John Krasinski, who was originally scheduled to take the reins last March until a very rude pandemic changed everyone’s plans. Now, he gets to fulfill his first-time hosting duties with Machine Gun Kell y as the musical guest. The following two episodes will feature fellow first-time hosts (and recent Emmy winners) Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek and Regina King, who will stop by on February 6 and February 13, respectively. 2021 Grammys hopeful Phoebe Bridgers will provide the tunes on February 6 and singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff will drop by the following week. All the musicians are making their SNL debuts, as well. NBC will air new SNL episodes every weekend in February, but the hosts for the later two shows have not been announced just yet.

The past year has been especially kind to Levy and King. Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy category during the 2020 Emmys with each main cast member—including Levy himself—securing wins for their final season. Thanks to her stellar performance in HBO’s Watchmen, King currently ties with Alfre Woodard for most Emmy wins for a Black performer. She’s also received extensive praise for her feature directorial debut with One Night In Miami. According to Variety, Krasinski will soon resume promotions for long awaited sequel film A Quiet Place Part II, which has seen a few delays since the beginning of quarantine.