Here's what's happening in the world of television for Sunday, July 28. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Orange Is The New Black (Netflix, ongoing, series finale): Forget the skip intro button. For one last time: Take it away, Regina Spektor!

Myles McNutt has been feverishly recapping the final season of this groundbreaking show, and now, will file his last review. We’re looking forward to seeing what comes next for this extraordinary cast (besides a second season of Russian Doll, that is) and to whatever Myles has to say about their work in this big OITNB finale.

Regular coverage

Wild card

To Tell The Truth (ABC, 10 p.m.) and Watch What Happens Live (Bravo, 10 p.m.): Not every night is a Watch What Happens night. Nor are we routinely in the mood for an ABC game show. However, both shows are welcoming some A.V. Club favorites tonight, and sometimes you just want to watch Titus Andromedon make incredible faces, you know? So take your pick at 10 p.m.: Either swing over to ABC to watch Bob Saget, Joel McHale, Norman Lear, and Rita Freakin’ Moreno on To Tell The Truth, or head for Bravo, where Tituss Burgess and Laverne Cox await you.