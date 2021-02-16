Photo : Netflix

Lady Whistledown has some big news: Netflix has found Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s match. Sex Education’s Simone Ashley will play Anthony’s love interest, Kate Sharma, in the upcoming season of Bridgerton. Netflix made the announcement on Monday, describing Kate as a “smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools – Anthony Bridgerton very much included.”



Season 2 is based on the second Bridgerton book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. As you might’ve guessed by the title, that means it’ll heavily focus on Anthony’s quest for love. In the book, Anthony’s chosen someone to marry, but those plans are tested by his conquest’s older, meddlesome sister Kate, who seemingly loathes the viscount. Anthony soon realizes that as much as Kate makes his life hell, he actually harbors secret feelings for her. We won’t spoil the rest, but you can guess what happens next.

This means that yes, Simon and Daphne’s story will likely take the backseat, but it’s about time for Anthony to have a steamy romance of his own, don’t you think?