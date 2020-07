Kneel before your potential new queens, Drag Race fans. In preparation for tonight’s All Stars crowning, The A.V. Club sat down with Shea Couleé, Jujubee, and Miz Cracker to talk about everything from the scandalous Nylon interview India Ferrah gave that walked back all her Alexis Mateo allegations, to the glory that is Canada’s Drag Race contestant Jimbo. Turn your thermostat to a sensible 74 degrees, and click on the video above to watch the whole thing.

