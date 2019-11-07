Now in its fourth season on Netflix, DreamWorks Animation’s She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power is a far cry from the one you knew as a kid. The brightly animated girl power tale is breaking all sorts of rules about what a children’s cartoon can tackle, from robotic armies to non-binary gender identity. It’s a show we’ve called downright “fun,” and it’s one that parents and kids can watch together.

We sat down with She-Ra showrunner Noelle Stevenson—a double Eisner-winning comic creator in her own right—to talk about how she’s both made the series her own and made sure it paid service to absolutely all of the fans.