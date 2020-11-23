Image : Netflix

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Monday, November 23.



Top pick

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Grant Singer, this documentary unpacks pop sensation Shawn Mendes’ journey to fame, from growing up in Canada and going viral on Vine to writing hit songs and packing arenas. There are also glimpses into his personal life and relationship with singer Camila Cabello. It’s no real-life concert, but it’s the closest thing you’ll get for a while.

Regular coverage:

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9 p.m.)

The Crown (Netflix): Caroline Siede’s binge coverage of season four, which delves into Princess Diana’s entry into British royalty, continues.

Wild cards

Black Narcissus (FX, 8 p.m., series premiere):

“Black Narcissus is a co-production between FX Networks and the BBC, whose history is littered with perfectly adequate literary adaptations: Take the 1985 version of Bleak House, which is notable for being neither the first nor the most popular TV adaptation of Dickens’ novel despite featuring the late Diana Rigg in the starring role. Rigg’s career goes out on a similarly middle-of-the-road note with Black Narcissus, in which she plays Mother Dorothea, the lead nun who sends Sister Clodagh (Gemma Arterton) to serve as Sister Superior of a new convent in the remote Himalayan palace of Mopu. With Last Night In Soho still on the shelf awaiting the reopening of movie theaters worldwide, this is now Rigg’s second-to-last screen role, a deflating compromise that’s emblematic of this well-shot, but rote miniseries.”

Read the rest of Katie Rife’s pre-air. All three episodes of Black Narcissus will air back-to-back and be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Dancing with the Stars (ABC, 8 p.m., season finale): For a TV event that the country can be invested in without an increase in anxiety levels, the two-hour DWTS season finale will feature a showdown between the four dancing partner finalists: Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson.