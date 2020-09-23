It’s a universally acknowledged Hollywood truth that monkeys are notoriously bad scene partners. But as Sharon Stone tells us in the video above, that wasn’t the case with Petunia, her little shoulder pal in the new Netflix series Ratched. (Sarah Paulson agrees that this monkey was exceptional, and gives it kisses.)

Stone’s on-screen animal just one sign of of her character’s eccentricities, but somehow she managed to make all of them—the capes, the furs, the jewels, the decorators, the dialogue—not seem like too, too much. How she did that and her thoughts on whether or not Lenore Osgood is actually good at murder-for-hire are in the video above.