Sharon Osbourne Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images )

Earlier this week, CBS’s The Talk went on a “brief hiatus” so the network could investigate a recent on-air incident in which host Sharon Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan against accusations of racism, with Osbourne essentially demanding that her Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood explain what racism is. Shortly after that, former The Talk co-host Holly Robinson Peete alleged that Osbourne had said she was too “ghetto” for the show and had gotten her fired. The hiatus was supposed to end on Wednesday, but it was quietly extended and may now go on even longer because Sharon Osbourne has continued to dig herself into a deeper and deeper hole.

Advertisement

As reported by People, journalist Yashar Ali published a report the other day in which multiple sources—including former The Talk co-host Leah Remini—accused Osbourne of referring to Julie Chen (who used to be on The Talk but left in the middle of a totally separate scandal) as “wonton” and “slanty eyes.” The report also says that Osbourne called former co-host Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, a “pussy licker” and “fish eater.” Then, in what was presumably an ill-conceived attempt to defend herself, Osbourne gave an interview to The Daily Mail in which she said that the claims are “all crap” but then added that “everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the wonton story. It’s like fuck off with your fucking wonton story. Fuck off.”

People says it “confirmed the veracity of the quotes” and noted that “Osbourne shared a similar statement,” which means that, while refuting the accusation that she called Julie Chen “wonton,” Osbourne repeated the word “wonton” and then said that “everyone” has a story like that. People says The Talk will return to CBS on Tuesday now, but it’s unclear what the show will look like when it does.