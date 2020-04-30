Queens who have been on RuPaul’s Drag Race have a bit of a sisterhood. They’ve generally all met, mingled, and performed with a lot of their TV sisters, and spent countless hours cooped up with a select few as part of their TV experiences, too. That’s why we decided to ask the three stars of HBO’s excellent new transformation show We’re Here, Shangela, Bob The Drag Queen, and Eureka O’Hara—Drag Race alumni themselves—to dish on the queens they think have the best wigs, the sweetest natures, and the most cash. We’re only human, so we did throw in a couple shady questions, too, like about which queen is the thriftiest. Inquiring minds want to know, after all.

We’re Here airs Thursday nights on HBO.