If the pandemic ’s got you feeling down, We’re Here has arrived to save the day. Premiering Thursday, April 23 on HBO, the reality series charges three RuPaul’s Drag Race veterans—Shangela, Eureka, and Bob The Drag Queen—with putting on a drag show in different small towns all over America, including turning out some of that small town’s residents. While the premise might sound a little “been there, Queer Eyed that,” it actually turns out to be so much more than that, with the trio of queens (and consulting producers) really using all their smarts, spirits, and stren gth to imbue their struggling charges with the courage to face the masses. The A.V. Club talked to the threesome about what that was like, as well as what it took to really bring those drag shows to life.