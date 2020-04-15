Any Bravo viewer knows who Reza Farahan is. The longtime hub of the network’s Shahs Of Sunset is a frequent guest on Watch What Happens Live, sometime guest on the network’s NYC Pride float, and is generally known for being one of the best, funniest, and wittiest talking heads on the whole network. He’s also one of the most enterprising, coming to Shahs with a real estate business in tow, and expanding in recent years into his own line of haircare products, Reza Be Obsessed.

In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to Farahan about why he feels uniquely qualified to enter the beauty space, the Shahs drama we see on and off-screen, and what he’s doing to pass the time during Stay At Home. (Spoiler alert! He’s working out using a log in his backyard.)