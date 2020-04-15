Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Shahs Of Sunset's Reza Farahan on potions, lotions, and fiery friendships

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Shahs Of Sunset
Shahs Of SunsetBravoReza FarahanReza Be ObsessedHaircareBravolebritiesQueerWatch What Happens LiveAndy CohenLos Angeles
Any Bravo viewer knows who Reza Farahan is. The longtime hub of the network’s Shahs Of Sunset is a frequent guest on Watch What Happens Live, sometime guest on the network’s NYC Pride float, and is generally known for being one of the best, funniest, and wittiest talking heads on the whole network. He’s also one of the most enterprising, coming to Shahs with a real estate business in tow, and expanding in recent years into his own line of haircare products, Reza Be Obsessed.

In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to Farahan about why he feels uniquely qualified to enter the beauty space, the Shahs drama we see on and off-screen, and what he’s doing to pass the time during Stay At Home. (Spoiler alert! He’s working out using a log in his backyard.)

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

