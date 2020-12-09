Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Selena's Ricardo Chavira and Gabriel Chavarria on what drove the singer to greatness

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Selena is famous as a one-named singer—think Cher, Madonna, Gaga, and so on—but for years she was backed by her family band, Los Dinos, and managed by her father, Abraham Quintanilla. A lot of those behind-the-scenes dynamics are highlighted in Netflix’s new Selena: The Series, which is available to stream now. The A.V. Club talked to Ricardo Chavira and Gabriel Chavarria, the actors who played show’s Quintanilla men, Abraham and A.B. In the video above, we talk writing songs, motivation, and what it means to grow up under the watchful eyes of a Texas-sized father.

Marah Eakin

