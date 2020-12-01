The Wilds (Prime Video): Premieres December 11

“There was trauma. But being a teenage girl—that was the real living hell.” With those not-exactly-subtle words, the trailer for Amazon’s The Wilds lays out the basic theme of its story. Beginning as a distaff take on Lord Of The Flies, with a small plane carrying a dozen-plus teen girls crashing in the middle of the ocean and washing its young passengers up on a small, deserted island, the narrative quickly reveals itself to be slightly more complicated than that primal tale. The series combines Lost-style flashbacks of the characters’ high school lives and tribulations with intimations of something stranger and more sinister lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly cut-and-dried situation (so, even more like Lost, in other words). The Wilds looks to fuse the standard elements of a teen drama—where every romance or frenemy interaction can feel positively apocalyptic—with a raw survival thriller that actually provides life-and-death stakes. Unlike Lost, however, something tells us this particular island-set story will know better than to end with everyone leaving purgatory to walk into a glowing afterlife. [Alex McLevy]