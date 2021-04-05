Photo : Netflix

We’ll always have a special place in our hearts for Selena (the movie), but Selena: The Series is a worthy re-examination of the life of the Tejano legend and pop icon, thanks in large part to Christian Serratos’ portrayal of the late singer. The Netflix series was split into two parts, with the first—which follows Selena Quintanilla’s early life and musical emergence— premiering last December , and the second arriving on May 4. Similar to the first teaser for the previous installment, this one features Serratos’ Selena and her band performing one of their hits; this time it’s the bouncy “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” which it’s impossible to hear without smiling:



And the famous sparkly purple jumpsuit has arrived. T he second part of the series, which co-stars Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, and Noemí Gonzalez, focuses on Selena’s life as a bona fide Tejano super- star and her mainstream crossover success—and, sadly, her untimely death. Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix: