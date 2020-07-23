Photo : HBO Max

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Thursday, July 23. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

The Dog House (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., complete first season, U.S. premiere): There are times to commit to challenging, emotionally rich television dramas, the kind of programming that will be dissected and debated for months, nay, years to come. And then there are other times. Times when you just need to sit on the couch and watch dogs that have been abandoned or rejected get adopted by delighted families. Oh god, just watch the trailer:

Wow, it’s so dusty in here. Our eyes, they just won’t stop watering. While we pull ourselves together—allergies, it’s allergies—we’ll let the press release take it away:

Finding forever homes for rejected dogs isn’t easy–but that’s exactly what the staff of Wood Green do every day. Set inside a rural British animal rescue center known for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with eager owners, The Dog House: UK captures the joy and complexity of the human-dog “dating” experience.

The first season of this Channel 4 import arrives in full today. Enjoy your weeping!

Blindspot (9 p.m., NBC, 100th episode and series finale): Now, for something completely different.

This twisty, Jaimie Alexander-fronted series comes to an end with its 100th episode. If you’re not up-to-date, skip it! But if you are, enjoy what we’re hoping will be a thrilling farewell.

Can you binge it? Yes, all five seasons can be found on Hulu (and some, depending on your subscription, on Peacock).

Regular coverage

Wild card

Lost Resort (TBS, 10 p.m., series premiere): Alternative healing, self-care, and therapy meets reality television and messy drama in this new TBS series. Do those things seem directly contradictory? Sure. And yet: