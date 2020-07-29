Poor Scooter. He spent years at the beck and call of the Muppets, getting everything from coffee to chicken feed as a production gofer. Just when it looked like he might be getting out for a career in tech, he was dragged back for the most recent Muppet films, and now he’s practically tethered to a haphazardly arranged computer desktop for Muppets Now, the gang’s latest foray into television. But as Scooter told us in a recent interview, he took the job because no one else wanted it. Who else, really, could deal with all of Miss Piggy’s notes, after all? That and more from Scooter are in the video above.

