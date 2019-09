Alec Baldwin has been a popular actor for so long that it’s almost hard to remember when he wasn’t a noted cinematic entity. That’s one reason we asked comedians and actors at the recent Roast Of Alec Baldwin when they remember first seeing Baldwin, whether in Glengarry Glen Ross, Beetlejuice, or even 30 Rock. The answers are a bit of a trip down Baldwin memory lane, especially if you’re into comedic takes on Charles Nelson Reilly.

Photo credit: Getty Images