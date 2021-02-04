Schedule a sit-down with Mr. Mayor

Photo : Justin Lubin/NBC

Top pick

Mr. Mayor (NBC, 8 p.m.): Mr. Mayor got off to a bit of a rocky start, which is true of many a series, but if LaToya Ferguson’s review of last week’s episode is any indication, it’s time to schedule some facetime with the Mayor of Television, Ted Danson. Here’s LaToya on the solid “Dodger Day”:

“Dodger Day” is the first episode of Mr. Mayor that feels like a fully-formed new series. It’s still not a perfect version of the series—and considering how early it is, that’s absolutely fine—but it’s a confident and competent enough episode that succeeds where Mr. Mayor’s previous episodes have really struggled. It also provides a nice little taste of what the series can look like when it’s focused, which is especially helpful when it comes to trying to figure this show out.

If anyone can figure this show out, it’s LaToya, and she’ll get back to it this evening with “Respect in the Workplace.” Look for her recap. (And maybe look for yet another Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum to make an appearance? They’ve got Vella Lovell every week, they had Gabrielle Ruiz last week, so surely Father Brah cannot be far behind.)

Regular coverage

The Stand (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.)

Walker (The CW, 8 p.m.)



Wild cards

Haute Dog (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., part two of season one): There comes a moment when one must look in the mirror and say to oneself, “Self, you’re just not up to watching a drama. You’re not even really up to a comedy. But are you up to watching a goofy competitive dog grooming show? Yes, yes you are.” If that moment is now, you’ve got great timing.

30 For 30, “Al Davis vs. The NFL” (ESPN, 9 p.m.): On the other hand, if you’d prefer to wander into the uncanny valley and think about sports history for a bit, tonight’s deep-fake-powered 30 For 30 could be just the thing.