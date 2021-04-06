Say hello to Chad

Nasim Pedrad in Chad Photo : Liane Hentscher

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, April 6. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Chad (TBS, 10:30 p.m., series premiere): “The new comedy Chad has been a long time coming. Created by and starring Nasim Pedrad, the show has been in development since 2016, and has moved networks from Fox to TBS. Pedrad has not only written and directed the show; she also takes on the challenge of playing the eponymous 14-year-old boy who legally changed his name from Ferydoon to Chad Amani to sound more American. He only has one goal as high school starts: to befriend the crowd he perceives as ‘cool.’ It’s a familiar narrative, but Chad, who is Iranian American, has to additionally navigate his cultural identity along with his teenage experiences, although he often chooses not to do so. Chad puts his Iranian heritage on the back burner as a way to fit in, even though he’s the only one who views it as a hindrance. After some unsteady initial episodes, the series manages to explore some heartfelt narratives through its extremely uncomfortable humor.” Read the rest of Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review.

Regular coverage

For kids

The Last Kids On Earth: Happy Apocalypse To You (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Another interactive special arrives on the streamer, and we’ve gotta say, it looks like fun.

Wild card

Soul Of A Nation (ABC, 10 p.m., first-season finale): This newsmagazine centered on the Black experience in America reaches the end of its (first?) season with an episode guest-hosted by Michael Kenneth Williams. Expect segments on the Tulsa race massacre, an interview with and performance by Andra Day, a look at the history of the Reconstruction era in Louisiana, and more.

