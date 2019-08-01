Photo: The CW

iZombie (The CW, 8 p.m.): They came, they saw, they zombied. And now they’re done.

The episode description for this final chapter of Rob Thomas’ zaga (zombie saga? No?) sounds pretty ominous. “The human versus zombie war finally comes to a head.” That’s it, that’s the whole thing. But whatever happens in Seattle vis-à-vis the living and the undead, it’s a safe bet that we’ll get clever, snappy dialogue, some big emotional moments, and the same characters we’ve been living with for five seasons. LaToya Ferguson will recap, one last time.

Monster Mako: Perfect Predator (Discovery, 10 p.m.): Shark Week marches—or swims, endlessly, even while it sleeps—on. There are three Discovery specials on sharks you can choose from this evening, but we’re pinning our pin on this one, if only because Great Whites already get so much attention, you know? Bring on the Makos.