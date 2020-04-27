Say goodbye to Dispatches From Elsewhere and hello to cooking on Mondays

Photo : Jessica Kourkounis ( AMC )

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC, 10:oo p.m.): After last week’s sweet episode, Dispatches From Elsewhere heads into its finale. The leads have proclaimed their love and everyone has moved on with their lives and the game seems over. The show hasn’t been renewed yet, but this finale could be a, ahem, game-changer in that regard.

Inked’s YouTube Channel (YouTube): Tattoos and the potential to get one are a few of the things that have been lost in quarantine, but luckily there are several shows about exactly that. Inked Magazine is a “destination to find creative tattoo ideas, the best tattoo artists, photos and videos of tattooed models and news on tattooed celebrities.” Here’s an episode of its show “Tattoo Artists Answer,” on the worst tattoo ideas:

Binging With Babish (YouTube): Been cooking a lot while sheltering at home? Going insane having to plan every meal? Remember picking up your hot and readymade breakfast before work or brunch with friends or having the option to not plan lunch for everyone in your household? Welcome to Wild Card, cooking edition! Until the regular programming menu fills out a bit more, we’ll be scouring the internet to help you with your meal prep. For starters, here’s Binging With Babish: Creator Andrew Rea (“Babish” is a West Wing reference though ironically, Rea’s favorite show is Frasier) recreates meals from TV shows and movies. He also has Basics With Babish episodes, including a recent segment on what you can do with canned chickpeas.