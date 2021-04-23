Say farewell to The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and hello to Shadow And Bone

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios); Ben Barnes and Jessie Mei Li in Shadow And Bone (Photo: Netflix) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Top picks

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m., finale): The Disney+ drama wraps season one with episode six, which hopefully will provide some some answers, like revealing the power broker’s identity, Karli and the Flag Smashers’ endgame (ha!), and whether or not Sam Wilson will publicly take up the mantle of Captain America. The series also dealt with Bucky Barnes’ trauma and reintroduced Sharon Carter and Helmut Zemo among other surprises, but let’s see if the finale conjures up some more big cameos. The series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Erin Kellyman, Wyatt Russell, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Danny Ramirez, and Emily VanCamp.

Shadow And Bone (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Created by Eric Heisserer, this fantasy drama is based on the Grisha trilogy by author Leigh Bardugo: In a war-torn world, soldier and orphan Alina Starkov unleashes an extraordinary power that could set her country free. It stars Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, and Kit Young. Look for Danette Chavez’s review on the site later today.

Regular coverage

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m., season 13 finale)

Wild cards

Mortal Kombat (HBO Max, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Simon McQuoid, this fantasy martial arts film is based on the video game and acts as a reboot of the ’90s films of the same name. This latest Mortal Kombat stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Mehcad Brooks, Joe Taslim. Ignatiy Vishnevetsky’s review will run on the site later today.

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO, Friday, 11 p.m., season two premiere): “The series retains the cohesion, rapid-fire energy, and mix of culturally specific and universal humor that made the first season uproarious and a joy to watch. All of the show’s strengths are on display in its second season: crack timing, excellent cast chemistry, surprises both whimsical and profound, and a knack for esoteric jokes (who knew the Eucharist could be so funny? Thede, Black, and Townsend, that’s who).” Read the rest of Danette Chavez’s review here.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season finale): Season two ends as tensions between the U.S. and the Soviet Union reach an all-time high on the moon, throwing multiple missions into jeopardy.