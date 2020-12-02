Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Saved By The Bell's new cast on how comedy can shine a light on injustice

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Saved By The Bell
Saved By The BellDexter DardenBelmont CameliHaskiri VelazquezAlycia Pascual-PenaSocial Justice
Save

In Peacock’s new Saved By The Bell reboot, out now, Bayside’s white, privileged bubble is popped as a state-wide busing initiative starts sending less-fortunate kids into The Palisades. It’s a smart way to shine a light on how incredibly stilted and unfair our national system of school funding is, as well as how stark the inequalities can be between schools that could just be a few miles apart. It’s also a story that’s executed in a way that’s both educational and comedic, threading the needle to become smart humor that actually gets a point across.

In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to four of the show’s stars—Dexter Darden, Belmont Cameli, Haskiri Velazquez, and Alycia Pascual-Pena—about how they think humor can further social justice, and how it’s important for even the silliest shows to recognize the impact they can have on the world.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club
Big Mouth season 4 shatters friendships and feelings, then embraces the pieces
Gather round for a history lesson about A Christmas Story's leg lamp
The Saved By The Bell reboot addressed Screech's absence
Ready Player Two tries but fails to make up for the problems of the original

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement