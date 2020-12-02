In Peacock’s new Saved By The Bell reboot, out now, Bayside’s white, privileged bubble is popped as a state-wide busing initiative starts sending less-fortunate kids into The Palisades. It’s a smart way to shine a light on how incredibly stilted and unfair our national system of school funding is, as well as how stark the inequalities can be between schools that could just be a few miles apart. It’s also a story that’s executed in a way that’s both educational and comedic, threading the needle to become smart humor that actually gets a point across.



In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to four of the show’s stars—Dexter Darden, Belmont Cameli, Haskiri Velazquez, and Alycia Pascual-Pena—about how they think humor can further social justice, and how it’s important for even the silliest shows to recognize the impact they can have on the world.