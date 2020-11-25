It’s not the same old Bayside High in Peacock’s smart new Saved By The Bell reboot. Governor Zack Morris’ reckless economic policies have shut down low-income schools across California, and left less fortunate kids with nowhere to learn. After a smart reporter asks Zach on camera why he doesn’t just send those kids to top tier schools like Bayside, Morris caves. Enter the new Bayside High, which finds real world kids thrown into a fantasy world school for rich kids that boasts not one but two beach volleyball teams. (One for regular sand, one for resort sand.)

Tracey Wigfield is the brain behind the modern Bayside. The 30 Rock writer and Great News creator was tapped by Peacock as the update’s showrunner, and alongside original Bell producers like Franco Bario and cast members new and old like Mario Lopez and Josie Totah has crafted a world where both fans of the original show and woke modern viewers can both enjoy the ride.

The A.V. Club talked to Wigfield and Bario about the reboot, and about how comedy is a great way to get messages of inequality and justice across. We also talked about some of their favorite Easter Eggs from the original series that return this time around, from monotone math teacher Mr. Dewey to Slater’s famous impromptu boogie at the Max.