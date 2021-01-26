Image : Serial Productions

Per The Hollywood Reporter, season three of the hit podcast Serial is potentially heading to HBO as a limited series. Host Sarah Koenig and LeBron James will co-executive produce the project, which is currently in early development. Screenwriter Shola Amoo, who wrote and directed Sundance darling The Last Tree, is set to executive produce, direct, and pen the script for the yet-to-be-titled series.

According to THR, the show will “follow a young cop and the man he’s accused of beating as the potential series illuminates the flawed inner workings of a middle-American courthouse and how the system impacts everyone it touches, from cops to lawyers and citizens accused of and victimized by crimes.”

The podcast, created by This American Life, has become a breeding ground of sorts for potential large-scale HBO adaptations. The instantly popular debut season of the audio luminary—which followed the complicated case of Adnan Syed and the murder of Hae Min Lee—was originally optioned for an adaptation that was part of a bidding war. HBO ended up producing a four-part documentary called The Case Against Adnan Syed, which was nominated for an Emmy. An offshoot of Serial, Nice White Parents, is getting the pilot treatment with Issa Rae and Adam McKay attached as executive producers.