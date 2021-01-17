Same bat time, different Batwoman

Javicia Leslie Photo : The CW

Top pick

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m., season-two premiere): Batwoman returns tonight, but Kate Kane doesn’t. Following the departure of original series lead Ruby Rose (reportedly due to long hours and resulting friction and frustration), The CW and the Batwoman team decided not to re-cast the role of Kate. Instead, there’s a new caped crusader in town. Meet Ryan Wilder (and Javicia Leslie, the actor picking up the cowl.)

Alani Vargas will drop in on Gotham for a premiere recap.

More from TV Club

Tiger (HBO, 9 p.m., finale): “The grainy black-and-white footage from Woods’ 2017 DUI arrest haunts Tiger, and if you are only casually familiar with his career, it’s understandable if you assume while watching that this marks its tragic end. What unfolds throughout the documentary makes Woods’ 2018 comeback, when he won the PGA Tour after a five-year drought, seem improbable, almost fantastic, but Tiger Woods still had a few miracles left in him. Tiger effectively reminds us why we found the legend of Tiger Woods so compelling, while never losing sight of his complex humanity.” Read the rest of Stephen Robinson’s review.

Regular coverage

American Gods (Starz, 8 p.m.)

Vikings (Amazon): binge coverage concludes

Wild card

Miss Scarlet & The Duke (Masterpiece Mysteries on PBS, 8 p.m., series premiere): Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders) stars as Eliza Scarlet, who takes on her father’s private detective business after his death and solves crimes with her handsome Scotland Yard friend who’s called The Duke. If this show is for you, it is very much for you. (It is very much for us.)

Inside The Mind Of Agatha Christie (PBS, 10 p.m.): And while you’re in a ladies-n-crimes kind of mood, PBS has also got an hour on the inner workings of one of the greats.